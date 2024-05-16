Imam Forum vows to go on with mass wedding — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central) Abiodun Essiet has dislcosed that the Niger State Imam Forum has vowed to go ahead with the mass marriage of 100 underage orphans.

There was outrage as Nigerians protested the government-sponsored wedding of the orphans who lost their parents to banditry attacks in the Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

Speaker of the Niger State Assembly Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji who announced the mass wedding last week, in an interview with journalists on Tuesday denied forcing any child into marriage.

Sarkin-Daji explained that recently he announced plans to support orphan girls, especially victims of banditry attacks to get married following an appeal by religious and traditional leaders from his constituency.

READ ALSO: Emirates Airlines resumes flights to Nigeria October 1

The Speaker said he was approached by religious and traditional leaders in his…