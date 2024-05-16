Kano chief justice reassigns Ganduje’s alleged criminal case — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The chief Judge, Kano State, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki, has transferred the alleged corruption case involving the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and seven others to another court.

The former Governor, Dr. Ganduje, his wife Dr. Hafsat Umar, and six others have been dragged before Justice Usman Na’abba of the state high court for alleged misappropriation of public funds.

The criminal proceedings being prosecuted by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission are still at the infant stage, considering arguments and counter-reactions over service of charges.

Incidentally, the matter was scheduled to continue today for a hearing that could not progress with the sudden announcement of the case transfer.

Spokesperson of Kano State High Court, Baba Jibo Ibrahim, in a statement, said that the CJ of the state reassigned the matter to court 7, presided by Justice…