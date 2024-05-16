Lagos records 416 cases of child abuse in one year — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos State Government has revealed that 416 cases of varied forms of child abuses were reported in the last one year.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, disclosed this at the ongoing annual ministerial press briefing to mark the first year of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos.

Giving a breakdown, he said that there were 49 reported cases of physical abuse, 14 cases of sexual abuse, 14 cases of defilement, 17 cases of child trafficking, 51 cases of abandonment and six cases of child marriage.

There were also cases of found missing children, children needing shelter, among others.

According to Ogunlende, “The ministry in the last one year has embarked on aggressive sensitization and advocacy campaigns to curb vices like drug abuse, street begging and child abuse in a bid to create a conducive socioeconomic environment for development.”

The…