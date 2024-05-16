Military declares Buzu wanted for killings in Zamfara — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Terrorist kingpin from Niger, Halilu Buzu responsible for killings and illegal mining activities in Zamfara has been declared wanted by Nigeria’s military high command.

He was declared wanted during a briefing today by Defence Media Operations (DMO).

Spokesman of DMO, Major General Edward Buba, who pronounced him wanted, noted that troops are actively fighting in various theatres of Operation across the country and are focussed on destroying both the military capability as well as the will to fight off the terrorists and their cohorts across the country.

“Accordingly, troops are hunting senior terrorist leadership that are of operational importance in terms of coordination of the terrorist attacks against troops and citizens. Troops are also hunting those that of symbolic value including all those declared wanted.

“Troops are in hunt of one, HALILU BUZU, a terrorist leader that hails from Buzu in Republic of Niger. He…