Muftwang ‘force’ 16 lawmakers to sign post-dated resignation

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has hit at Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state for allegedly forcing 16 of its members in the state House of Assembly to sign post-dated resignation letters as a blackmail tool to buy their utmost loyalty.

APC national publicity secretary, Mr Felix Morka, in a statement, claimed that the Governor had to coerce and illegally procure the consent of 9 of the lawmakers as a pre-condition for their inauguration as members of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

APC’s position came against the backdrop of a Court of Appeal decision that directed the Governor to formally inaugurate the lawmakers as members of the Plateau state House of Assembly.

APC claimed that 9 of the 16 lawmakers who succumbed to the alleged blackmail, intimidation, and coercion, were inaugurated by the Speaker as members of the House of Assembly on April 5, 2024, while members-elect who refused to submit to the…