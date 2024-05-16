Peterside condemns FG’s N90bn subsidy for hajj — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Atedo Peterside, the founder of the Stanbic IBTC Bank has condemned the use of taxpayers’ money to subsidise people going on pilgrimage.

Peterside who was speaking on Politics Today, a current affairs programme on Channels Television was reacting to the statement attributed to Vice President Kashim Shettima who said the federal government spent N90 billion as subsidies for those going for pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Peterside said it was a misplacement of priority and sent the wrong signal to prospective investors wishing to come to Nigeria.

According to him, “There is no religion that says if you cannot afford to go on pilgrimage, you must go, therefore there is no basis for subsidizing pilgrimage for anyone.”

He said that the decision is not about helping the poor, because, according to him, the kind of people who will dream of going for pilgrimage are not poor people, “they are middle class and upper middle class…