Polo announces novelties from Watches and Wonders 2024 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Polo, Nigeria’s foremost luxury goods company, was live in Geneva, Switzerland, to witness the remarkable watch novelties and innovations showcased at Watches and Wonders Geneva, the largest watch exhibition in the world.

From April 9 to 15, Geneva was immersed in the rhythms of watchmaking as the most prestigious Maisons in horology gathered to discover the wonders and unique innovations unveiled by nearly 50 watch brands, delving deep into the realm of watchmaking elegance.

The Executive Director of Polo, Jennifer Obayuwana, shared her profound perspective after experiencing the novelties firsthand in Switzerland, stating, “Watches and Wonders is the high point of our industry. This year, we saw a return to classic watch sizes and a push towards interchangeable bracelets. Rolex made an all-18-carat gold deepsea debut and an exquisite new 1908 in Platinum.

Rolex’s lineup exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to…