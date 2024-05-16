Poverty, illiteracy key drivers of terrorism in Nigeria

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, has identified poverty and illiteracy as key drivers of terrorism in Nigeria.

Aliyu made this disclosure on Thursday in Abuja during a Multi-Stakeholders’ National Dialogue on preventing terrorism financing and violent extremism. The event was organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in partnership with Transparency International in Nigeria (TI-Nigeria) and the Inter-Governmental Action Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA ECOWAS).

According to him, addressing the underlying issues is imperative to combat extremism and violent dissent.

Aliyu reaffirmed the commission’s dedication to combating terrorism financing as a means to curtail illicit financial activities. He explained that by targeting the root causes of illicit financial flows, the ICPC aims to disrupt terrorist funding…