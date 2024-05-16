Rivers: Governance stands still as nine re-appointed commissioners resign    | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Five pro-Wike commissioners quit Fubara’s cabinet

• Decision to probe Wike led to gale of resignations, group explains

• Elder statesman seeks Ameachi, Odili’s support for Fubara

• Kukah: Fubara, Wike will fix their quarrels

• Fubara resorting to self-defence — Bwala

• Abe realigns with Wike, says Amaechi non-relevant in Rivers APC

Barely two weeks to Fubara’s first anniversary in office, governance appears to have taken a flight out of Rivers State as the oil-rich state is enmeshed in a foxy and brutal war between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Yesterday, five commissioners serving in the cabinet of Fubara resigned from the Rivers State Executive Council. They are Prof. Chinedu Mmom (Education), Dr. Gift Worlu (Housing), Austen Ben-Chioma (Environment), Inime Aguma (Social Welfare), and Jacobson Nbina (Transport),…