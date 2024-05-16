Telcos record highest fibre cuts in Lagos, Rivers in Q1 | The Guardian Nigeria News

. Operator spends N11.1b to relocate infrastructure

For the first four months of 2024, Lagos, Rivers, Abuja and Enugu have emerged as the topmost destinations where telecoms operators recorded the highest forms of fibre cuts.

Other states in that line include Kaduna, Anambra, Delta, Ogun, Abia and Akwa Ibom respectively.

This was disclosed in the digital economy report presented by Groupe Spécial Mobile Association (GSMA) to the Federal Government through the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Economy.

The report, which focused on fibre cuts from 2021 to April 2024, showed that Lagos, Kaduna, Ogun and Imo states witnessed more cuts in 2022. In 2023, Lagos, Rivers, Kaduna, Oyo and Abuja respectively saw more fibre cuts.

GSMA, which banked on information from the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), said service providers have responded to the problem of excessive cable cuts in several ways.

It disclosed…