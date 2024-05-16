The Only Mimosa Recipe You’ll Ever Need — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
0
3


By Odunmorayo Oke

16 May 2024   |  
6:00 am

A mimosa is a simple yet sophisticated cocktail made from equal parts sparkling wine and freshly squeezed orange juice. The name “mimosa” is said to be inspired by the vibrant yellow colour of the flower of the mimosa plant. Mimosas are a classic brunch drink, beloved for their light, refreshing taste. From its origins as…

Mimosa with berries on top. Photo Credit Pixabay Mark Kotzin The Only Mimosa Recipe You’ll Ever Need — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Mimosa with berries on top. Photo Credit – Pixabay_Mark Kotzin

A mimosa is a simple yet sophisticated cocktail made from equal parts sparkling wine and freshly squeezed orange juice. The name “mimosa” is said to be inspired by the vibrant yellow colour of the flower of the mimosa plant.

Mimosas are a classic brunch drink, beloved for their light, refreshing…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR