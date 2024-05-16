The Only Mimosa Recipe You’ll Ever Need — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Odunmorayo Oke 16 May 2024 |

A mimosa is a simple yet sophisticated cocktail made from equal parts sparkling wine and freshly squeezed orange juice. The name “mimosa” is said to be inspired by the vibrant yellow colour of the flower of the mimosa plant.

Mimosas are a classic brunch drink, beloved for their light, refreshing…