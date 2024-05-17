APC group calls for arrest of sponsors of protests in Zamfara — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The APC Youth Wing Mobilisation Vanguard has called for the immediate arrest of the financiers behind the sponsored protests targeting political figures in Zamfara State.

The group accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led government of Zamfara State and a member of the House of Representatives in the state of financing protests.

Chairman of the group, Ashiru Tukur, in a statement said the protest is an orchestrated propaganda aimed at tarnishing the reputations of leaders like Minister of State Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, and former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari.

The group praised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for addressing the sponsored protests and urged them to take swift action against those misusing public funds. According to their investigation, individuals behind these protests are neglecting their constituents while fueling personal agendas.

“We demand the arrest of financiers…