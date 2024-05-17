Bank recapitalisation: What’s in it for us? | The Guardian Nigeria News

Enhancement of banks’ capital base or restructuring of banks’ capital structure, which is more popularly known in social parlance as bank recapitalisation, has become topical once again in the last few months ever since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) first hinted at it in November last year and finally announced its decision to compel new capitalisation benchmarks for banks in March.

A similar exercise that readily comes to mind is the one midwifed by the Prof. Charles Soludo-led CBN about 20 years ago, which stipulated an increase from N2 billion to N25 billion, about 1200 per cent hike. The benefits which accrued from that exercise are well documented.

Unlike the Soludo capitalisation, which stipulated N25billion minimum capitalisation across board, the CBN, under Cardoso, has set different benchmarks for the various banks, depending on the category to which the licence of each bank belongs. Under this policy,…