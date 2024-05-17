Businessman accuses Rivers police of abduction, extortion of N1 million | The Guardian Nigeria News

A businessman, identified simply as Uzoma Godswill, has recounted a harrowing experience in which he was abducted by police officers in Rivers State, beaten and had N1 million withdrawn from his account.

Godswill shared his ordeal in an audio clip posted on the X handle of Harrison Gwamnishu, a renowned human rights activist.

He described how he had travelled to Port Harcourt to visit his brother who had recently returned from abroad. On his way back to Awka, between 5 pm and 6 pm, along Elele Road, he encountered multiple police checkpoints. At one checkpoint, his car was searched, but nothing was found.

Continuing his narration, Godswill stated that after driving about 10 kilometres, he encountered six policemen dressed in black inside a Sienna car. They stopped him, asked him to open his boot, and checked his papers. When they found nothing, they asked about his belongings. Godswill mentioned his phones, which were then taken…