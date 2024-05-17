Cartoon | The Guardian Nigeria News

14 mins ago In their one-room apartment at No.105 Kaduna Street, Obiagu Road , Enugu, Obinna Chukwuka sat sorrowfully yesterday, surrounded by his six children. He had become a psychological wreck; unable to come to terms with the sudden demise of his wife, Ukamaka.

16 mins ago There was pandemonium, yesterday, at one of the amphitheatres of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, when the ceiling of the facility caved in during lectures, and injured many students.