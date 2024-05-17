Democracy Day: Obasanjo, Mohammed, walker to discuss coups in Africa  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of the May 29 Democracy Day celebration, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and some other eminent personalities across the world would deliberate on the impact of military coups in Africa.



Among personalities billed to express their minds at the upcoming Summit on the State of Democracy in Africa are the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations; Ms Amina Mohammed; and the President of the Ford Foundation, Mr Darren Walker.



The event is expected to attract a diverse audience, including government officials, civil society leaders, and scholars, among others. Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library and Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation are behind the summit, scheduled for May 22, 2024, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.



The organizers explained in a statement that the summit would discuss critical topics, including the achievements and challenges of the current democratic landscape in…