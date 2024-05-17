Embark on an adventurous luxury cruise to the Bahamas aboard the Royal Caribbean Wonder of The Seas

Do you own a valid USA visa and you wish to go on an amazing luxury vacation aboard The Royal Caribbean Wonder of The Seas luxury cruise ship – the second largest cruise ship in the world?

Leverage this once in a lifetime opportunity to join this luxury ship cruise across the Caribbean in collaboration with Goge Africa.

Scheduled to take place from November 3rd to 10th, 2024 .

This seven-day extravaganza promises an unparalleled blend of opulence, adventure, and relaxation as we traverse the azure waters of the Caribbean Sea, visiting captivating destinations along the way.

Cruise Schedule:

Nov 02 – Hotel Arrival in Florida, USA

Nov 03 – Departure from Port Canaveral (Florida), USA

Nov 04 – Perfect Day at Cococay, Bahamas

Nov 05 – Cruising At Sea



Nov 06 – Visit Cozumel, Mexico

Nov 07 – Visit Roatan, Honduras

Nov 08 – Visit Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico

Nov 09 – Cruising At Sea

Nov 10 – Return to Port Canaveral…