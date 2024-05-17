NCC suspends issuance of new licences for mobile virtual — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

NOW
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced a temporary suspension on the issuance of new licences for three telecommunications categories. NCC’s spokesperson, Reuben Muoka, disclosed the suspensions in a statement on Friday, noting that the suspension commences immediately. The three categories of suspended telecommunications licences are Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), Interconnect Exchange (IX), and…
1 hour ago
President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Community Development, Abiodun Essiet, has appealed to stakeholders to cease implementing policies and programmes that exploit vulnerable and economically handicapped people. Essiet made the appeal in a statement issued in response to Friday’s controversial planned…
Source: Guardian Newspaper