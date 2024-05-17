Senate stalls debate against implementation of new electricity tariffs | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Most DisCos are technically insolvent, FG admits

• Adelabu: Only those not paying bills complain about new tariff

• New tariff suffocating us, small-scale industrialists cry out

• NLC, TUC threaten to shut down dams in Niger



The Senate, yesterday, temporarily stepped down the adoption of a report asking the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the ongoing implementation of the multi-year tariff order (MYTO) 2024, which approved over 200 per cent upward review of the previous tariffs from N68/kWh to N225/kWh.



This is coming two weeks after the House of Representatives directed NERC to suspend the implementation of the new tariff on Band A customers. But the abrupt abortion of debate on the report of the Senate seeking the suspension produced another round of uproar in the Senate chamber on Thursday. The decision by the Senate was to allow for robust consultation with customers…