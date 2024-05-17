Spurs boss Postecoglou says Man City game was ‘worst experience’ — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said he suffered “cold sweats” worrying that his integrity could be questioned over his side’s midweek match against Manchester City, which the champions won 2-0.

The former Australia boss admitted he was wrong to scoff at suggestions that Spurs fans would want their own side to lose in order to deny north London rivals Arsenal the Premier League title.

City’s victory took them two points clear of the Gunners at the top of the table heading into Sunday’s final day of the season.

Despite the subdued atmosphere on Tuesday, Spurs made Pep Guardiola’s men work hard and could easily have snatched a point had Stefan Ortega not saved from Son Heung-min late on.

“That’s probably the worst experience I’ve had as a football manager in a game,” Postecoglou said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Once I realised I’d got it wrong in terms of what the atmosphere was going…