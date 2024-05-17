TETFund, COEASU oppose conversion of colleges to varsities — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) have kicked against the growing trend of converting public colleges of education to universities in Nigeria.

They described the development as worrisome, considering the pivotal roles colleges of education play in producing teachers at the basic education level for the country.

Executive Secretary TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono and President COEASU, Dr. Smart Olugbeko, stated this in Abuja at a three-day national conference and workshop on Digital Pedagogy and Fundable Research Proposal Writing organised by COEASU in collaboration with the Committee of Provosts.

Echono who expressed dismay at the development, questioned the rationale behind it when existing colleges of education are not producing enough teachers for our primary schools.

He urged federal and state governments to prioritise education at the basic level, even as…