Troops arrest 2 suspected terrorists in Taraba, seize weapons — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Troops from the 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) have once again apprehended two suspected terrorists in Taraba State.

The arrest, which led to the seizure of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, occurred in Bali Local Government Council on May 16, 2024.

The announcement, which was made available through official communication on Wednesday, highlighted the soldiers’ efforts to intensify operations, resulting in the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

During the operation in Pampanga village, two individuals suspected of involvement in regional kidnappings were apprehended, according to the army’s X-handle.

The suspects, identified as Nali Umaru (26) from Jauromani and Abubakar Umaru (25) from Jauro Damji, confessed to being part of a notorious kidnapping gang operating in the area.

Recovered from the suspects, as listed in the official communication, were two locally made…