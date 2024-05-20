Jonathan mediates Wike, Fubara conflict, urges cooperation | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for reconciliation in the ongoing political discord in Rivers State, urging Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Federal Capital Territory Minister (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to sheath their swords and collaborate.

Jonathan made this plea on Monday during the inauguration of the Trans-Kalabari Road in the state.

Expressing concern over the recurring conflicts between governors and their predecessors across the nation, Jonathan stressed the detrimental impact on the populace and the affected states.

“In the case of Rivers, Honourable Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara must work together to develop the land and people of Rivers State. The tension will not help us.

“So, I urge political actors; you must work together if you love the Rivers people. I join the leaders of Rivers State and well-meaning Nigerians who have been calling for a truce and ceasefire to also reemphasise that…