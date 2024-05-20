PTDF screens candidates for 2024/2025 overseas scholarship | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has commenced the final stage of the selection process for the award of the 2024 overseas scholarship to qualified Nigerians.

The Head of Overseas Scholarship Scheme, Mrs Bolanle Agboola, told newsmen on Monday in Abuja that only qualified candidates would be awarded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PTDF on February 5 put out an advert inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for the 2024/2025 Postgraduate Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS).

The physical Interview exercise for shortlisted candidates in the two categories (MSc/PhD) is scheduled to be held between May 20 and 24 in six designated centres across the country’s six geo-political zones.

According to Agboola, the exercise is not just held in Abuja. We have a centre for the South-South at the University of Port Harcourt; and for South-West, the University of Ibadan.

Agboola said, ”For the South-East, we…