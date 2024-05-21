FG in dilemma as inflation spikes meal budget to N540 billion — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Handlers sweat through N100 per meal budget for 10 million schoolchildren

• Galloping inflation quadruples N100 billion plan

• We are seeking partnership with private sector, say officials

The federal government is in a dilemma on the economics and sustainability of the noble school feeding programme in the face of galloping inflation that has made a mess of the 2024 projection and N100 billion budget for the initiative.

While still sorting out the administrative controversies and allegations of thefts, the recent economic realities have shown the N100 billion, budgeted for the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), as a far cry, and now in need of N540 billion to feed 10 million schoolchildren in 2024.

Since the N100 billion budget for school meals was passed last December, food inflation has accelerated.

Nigeria’s inflation rate is higher than average for African and sub-Saharan countries, hitting the…