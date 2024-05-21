Leadership lessons from public presentation of Leading From The — Opinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The much-awaited public presentation of the book, Leading From The Streets: Media Interventions by a Public Intellectual, 1999-2019, authored by myself, took place at the prestigious Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga, Ikoyi, Lagos on May 8, 2024.

It was a three-in-one event that featured the unveiling of the book, a panel discussion on the theme “Tinubunomics: What’s Working, What’s Not Working, Why, And Way Forward,” and honours bestowed on six exemplary leaders from outside the corridors of power for their contributions to society.

The public presentation and unveiling of the book were attended by Gen. Yakubu Gowon, who served as the chairman; a former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba; former Cross Rivers State governor, Mr. Donald Duke, and the man who charted a path for me in politics, former Delta State, Chief James Ibori. Governors Charles Soludo of Anambra State, and his Edo State counterpart, Mr. Godwin…