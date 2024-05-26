Afrosport gets FTA rights to deliver Super Eagles’ FIFA world — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Super Eagles fans are set for a feast as the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers will be broadcast live on AfroSport and NTA networks, in Nigeria.

MMS/PC Plus Group, FIFA’s exclusive agency for the FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers in 41 Sub-Saharan African countries for a free-to-air broadcast, have awarded AfroSport with the exclusive media rights of the competition to the millions of fans across Nigeria, as the team seeks to continue its excellent form following on from its outing at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, earlier this year.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Deji Omotoyinbo, a top official of Afrosport, revealed that the organisation has also been appointed as Host Broadcaster and together with National Broadcaster, NTA Network shall be responsible for producing the Nigeria National Team matches and presenting to the nation.

The FIFA 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the…