INEC publishes names of 16 candidates, deputies for Ondo election — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the names as well as the particulars of 16 candidates and their running mates that will contest the governorship election in Ondo State on November 16.

The list, Form EC9, which was pasted at the Ondo State headquarters of the electoral body as well as the 18 local council offices of the commission, had the personal details and academic credentials of candidates and their running mates.

The development indicated that the 16 political parties met the May 20, INEC deadline for the submission of candidates’ lists by the participating political parties.

The governorship candidates and their running mates include All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates Lucky Aiyedatiwa, 59, Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami, 66; the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Agboola Ajayi, 55, Deputy Governor Samuel Ogunmusi, 53.

Others are Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Abbas Mimiko, 60,…