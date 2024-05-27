Banex Plaza to reopen after attack on soldiers — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Army Headquarters said security agencies have finally resolved to reopen the Banex plaza after one week of closure, following a brutal attack on soldiers.

Disclosing the new development, spokesman of the army, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu noted that the decision was taken after a high-level meeting convened in the Office of the National Security Adviser including the Principal General Staff Officer to the NSA, Commissioner of Police FCT, the FCT Director of the Department of State Services, the Leadership and Management of Banex Plaza.

The meeting also had a representative from the Directorate of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, and the National Chairman of the Mobile Phone Traders association.

Nwachukwu said “the primary objective of this meeting was to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the continued security of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The following resolutions were agreed…