Building robust digital ecosystem through strategic partnerships — Technology — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria’s digital journey is accelerating; at the forefront of this unprecedented growth is the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and one of its key strengths lies in its collaborative method.

Through collaboration with tech hubs, educational institutions, and industry stakeholders, the agency is laying the groundwork for a thriving digital economy.

NITDA’s partnerships span across various sectors, and this multifaceted approach ensures a comprehensive strategy for digital literacy and innovation. Among the critical areas of focus are training programmes in artificial intelligence (AI), coding, cybersecurity, and basic digital literacy. These initiatives are not just about imparting knowledge; they are about equipping Nigerians with the skills necessary to thrive in a digital economy.

The programmes are meant to engender a digital literate workforce, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed…