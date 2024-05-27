Firm donates sanitary kits to schoolgirls in Lagos to end period poverty | The Guardian Nigeria News

A HEALTH Maintenance Organisation, AVON Healthcare Limited, has reinforced its commitment to promoting healthy living by donating sanitary products to 500 underprivileged schoolgirls in Lagos in honour of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, celebrated globally today.

This initiative was part of a community outreach programme held at Bright Achiever’s School in Bariga, Lagos, and also marked the end of their #PurpleLipsChallenge, a campaign celebrating women and raising awareness about menstrual hygiene.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Avon HMO, Adesimbo Ukiri, while highlighting the significance of the initiative, cited economic challenges and rising costs that make essential goods inaccessible for many Nigerians.

She said: “The inability to afford personal hygiene products can significantly hinder a girl’s education and overall well-being, affecting their long-term development and potential to make meaningful contributions to…