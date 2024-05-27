Mbah performs groundbreaking ceremony for int’l conference cen — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, at the weekend, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the five-star International Conference Centre Hotel in Enugu.

This was even as he embarked on an inspection tour of the long-abandoned 5,000-capacity Enugu International Conference Centre, which his administration is currently completing and upgrading.

Mbah said that the facility, which he described as an investment enabler, was in line with his administration’s vision to make Enugu the preferred destination for investment, business, investment, tourism and leisure, and to grow the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion in four to eight years.

He said that his dream was to make Enugu the conferencing headquarters of Africa.

The governor said: “Recall that we said to Ndi Enugu that our mission is to make Enugu State the premier destination for business, investment, tourism, living and leisure.”

We…