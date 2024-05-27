Naira appreciates by 9.7% against dollar at official market | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
0
3


NOW

The Naira on Monday experienced huge appreciation at the official market, trading at N1,339.33 to the dollar.

2 hours ago

The move by the National Assembly to replace the current national anthem with the former one through an expeditious legislative process suffered a setback on Monday. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, who attended a public hearing on the matter organized by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and…

3 hours ago

The Senate Committee on Capital Market has confirmed Dr. Emomotimi Agama as the new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR