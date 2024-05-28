Amid penetration surge, Nigerians spend over N500b on data in Q1 | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Data expenses N42b higher than quarterly IGRs of 36 states, FCT

• NCC puts data consumption at 753,388 terabytes

• ‘Work from home, switch to 4G and 5G responsible for high usage’

• GSMA claims only 29% of Nigerians are on regular mobile Internet

• FG urged to address industry risks

Despite the rising misery owing to the escalating cost of living and dwindling incomes, Nigerians manage to reserve a large portion of their earnings for data services, spending over N500 billion on data in three months alone.

The figure captures the budgets of subscribers of the two biggest telecommunications companies alone as sourced from the Q1 financial reports. Globacom and 9mobile, which are not statutorily required to release their report to the public, as well as other Internet service providers’ (ISPs) data not included.

That means the actual amount spent could be much higher than N500 billion. This also means the total…