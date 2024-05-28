Anti-graft bill passes second reading in Kogi assembly — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

An anti-corruption bill for the establishment of the Kogi State Anti-corruption Agency has passed through second reading in the state house of assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Lokoja on Tuesday that the bill was being sponsored by Assemblyman Suleiman Abdulrazak, member representing Okene Constituency.

Abdulrazak had during the Tuesday’s plenary told the house that the bill, when passed into law, would assist the government in combating corruption in the state.

The sponsor, who is also the Majority Leader of the house, explained that the bill was not meant to compete with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) but to complement its efforts at combating corruption in the society.

“This bill is not being sponsored to compete with the federal anti-graft agency, the EFCC, but rather to complement its efforts in fighting corruption in the country, ” he said.

Contributing to the…