Consul General Stevens highlights robust U.S.-Nigeria partnership during visit to Edo State

Last week, U.S. Consul General Will Stevens paid a two-day visit to Edo State, highlighting the robust and enduring U.S.-Nigeria bilateral relationship that fosters inclusive economic growth and shared prosperity for both of our two countries.

Consul General Stevens met with Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and his key cabinet members; the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II; civil society representatives; and alumni of U.S. government exchange programs with whom he discussed progress made on key mutual priorities such as health, technology, education, human capital development, and trade and investment.

Additionally, Consul General Stevens received a guided tour of the Edo Innovation and Edo Creative Hubs and observed the key role played by U.S. tech companies, such as Amazon Web Services, in training young people, including women, on high-demand digital skills, thereby supporting the development of emerging tech talents in Edo…