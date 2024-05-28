Customs condemns officers’ confrontation with VIO in viral video — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria Customs Service, on Tuesday, condemned the actions of its officers involved in a confrontation with Vehicle Inspection Officers at the AYA Roundabout, Abuja VIO Office.

NCS expressed its deepest concern and empathy for those affected by the incident, which it described as “regrettable” and “self-motivated”.

Customs spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement, acknowledged that the event occurred on Friday, 24 May 2024, at AYA Roundabout, Abuja VIO Office.

He said: “The officers involved in this regrettable incident are NCS personnel attached to the Customs Mechanical Unit in Karu Barracks, Abuja.

“The Service wishes to express its deepest concern and empathy for those affected by this regrettable incident. Furthermore, the NCS unequivocally dissociate itself from the actions of these officers.

“Their condemned behaviour, which appears to be self-motivated, is under thorough investigation, and…