Insecurity: Knocks, kudos for Tinubu as govt marks first anniversary | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Administration rescued 4,641 hostages, says coalition

• Nigeria will utilise AI for enhanced security, FG assures

• Agbakoba asks President to fix insecurity, others in second year

As the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks one year in government, its handling of insecurity has drawn both praise and condemnation from observers.

This came as the Ministry of Interior said it was utilising advanced technologies, including biometrics, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated surveillance systems, to improve security and operational efficiency in its departments and agencies.

This reportedly includes the integration of digital tools and platforms to streamline administrative processes, improve data management, and facilitate real-time intelligence sharing among security agencies.

During a three-day top management retreat held from May 24 to May 26, 2024, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the…