Jimoh Ibrahim withdraws suit against APC, Aiyedatiwa, INEC — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim has withdrawn the suit filed challenging the emergence of Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Nov. 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

Co-defendants in the suit seeking nullification of the party’s governorship primary conducted in the state on April 20 are APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) .

It would be recalled that the senator had, after the conduct of the party’s governorship primary held on April 20, alleged irregularities and no election in the 18 local government areas of the state.

At a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Ibrahim attributed the withdrawal of the suit to a series of interventions made by President Bola Tinubu on the phone and a physical meeting held with him at the Villa.

He said that the litigation was not about him, but for the sole purpose of ensuring internal party democracy, which he said was lacking…