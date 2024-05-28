Lagos to convert waste to clean energy with new Dutch partnership — Energy — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos State has taken a major step towards turning tonnes of solid waste generated in the metropolis into usable energy.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, formalised a partnership with a Dutch firm, Harvest Waste Consortium, for the construction of a high-efficiency Waste-to-Energy plant on Epe landfill, which will utilise advanced technology to generate clean energy from municipal solid waste, commercial, and industrial waste.

In a statement, the innovative waste management solution is expected to take some 40,000 homes off the national electricity grid, as the technology would enhance energy security and diversification, generating between 60 and 75 megawatts of baseload electricity annually.

The partnership with the Amsterdam, Netherlands-based firm was at the instance of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, while the agreement was signed under the supervision of the Lagos State Office of…