Let’s bring Buhari back — Opinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

I pead to repeat the title of Nosa Igiebor’s TELL article of 22 April 2024, “Let’s Bring Buhari Back,” and to use the veteran journalist’s thinking and writing to illustrate the lack of intellectual depth of a critical segment of the Nigerian media. Igiebor is one of the finest writers in the Nigerian media, but his piece drives home the point that many creative writers of non-fiction could be shallow in their capacity to establish or dissemble critical linkages or breakages among varying layers of experience in society. A tragic implication of their ‘art’ is the tendency to sway the masses away from empirical truths, especially the gullible for whom primordial sentiments and rhetorical appeals work magic.

The sardonic elements in Igiebor’s article are underscored. In the context of comparing Buhari with Tinubu, he alludes to their shared “skill for reckless disruption,” lack of “emotional intelligence,”…