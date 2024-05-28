N2 trillion debt may cripple power sector, Elumelu warns | The Guardian Nigeria News

•‘GenCos subsidising electricity supply’

•Transcorp owed N250 billion

The epileptic power supply in the country has been attributed to the inability of the Electricity Trading PLC (NBET) to settle over N2 trillion owed to power generation companies (Gencos).

The Board Chairman of Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the 2023 yearly general meeting of the conglomerate.

He explained that GenCos are technically subsiding electricity supply in the country which is impacting negatively on power supply to homes and industries.

“The power sector is designed to function in a cycle that ensures liquidity flow and payment assurance, which in turn sustains the reliable flow of electricity from GenCos to end users.

“The distortion in the liquidity flow in the sector is huge and typified by the debt owed to GenCos by NBET, currently over N2 trillion. We are owed N250 billion as of March 2024….