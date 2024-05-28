Police still holding our ED, reporter hostage, says ICIR — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) said its Executive Director, Dayo Aiyetan and one reporter, Nurudeen Akewushola, are in police custody.

ICIR in a statement on X said the duo were held for six hours after honoring an invitation by the Police Cybercrime Centre and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

The ICIR said the invitation is connected to a report over an alleged abuse of office by two Nigerian former inspector-general of police (IGPs) and other senior officers.

The media organisation disclosed that the two were invited to provide information to help ICPC and police investigation into the allegations of corruption in the police force.

But police stated that the invitation is related to an investigation relating to “cyberstalking and defamation” while the ICPC said it was about the investigation into the claims in the report.

In the invitation, the ICPC said it is investigating…