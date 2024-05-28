prosecutor — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A French prosecutor on Tuesday asked an appeals court to uphold the life sentence for a man convicted for fatally shooting three women he blamed for ruining his career.

In 2021, an unemployed French engineer, Gabriel Fortin, killed two human resources directors and a job centre employee, and attempted to kill a company executive following a string of dismissals.

The bloody rampage shocked France. In 2023, the man dubbed the “HR killer” was given a life sentence.

A jury at a court in the southeastern city of Valence found him guilty of murder and attempted murder and recommended he serve a minimum sentence of 22 years.

Fortin, 49, challenged his sentence but refused to appear at an appeal trial which began on May 13 at the Isere Criminal Court in southeastern France.

On Tuesday, the public prosecutor asked the court to uphold the life sentence. He pointed to Fortin’s “total lack of empathy towards his victims” and a…