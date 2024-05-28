Reps summon banks over non remittances of taxes to TETFUND — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has directed First Bank of Nigeria and other Banks to appear before it alongside its Tax Consultant to reconcile the Education Tax Computation not remitted to TETFund by the banks between 2011 and 2022.

The lawmakers said there were disparities between the figures that was in the bank’s financial statements as Provisions for that purpose and what the Bank actually remitted to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Miriam Odinaka Onuoha gave the directive when some banks appeared before the committee to defend their non remittance of Education Taxes over the years on Tuesday.

This is as the President Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Victor Osodeke, has urged the federal government to as a matter of urgency stop tax waivers meant to fund tertiary institutions in the country.

Osodeke who was…