Sacked Turkish Airlines staff didn’t embezzle $600,000 — NUATE — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has refuted claims that the sacked Nigerian staff of Turkish Airlines were involved in $600,000 air ticket racketeering.

The aviation union described the allegations that they picketed the airline in defense of the workers’ wrongdoing as blatant and poorly formulated lies.

Debunking the $600,000 ticket sales racketeering claims, the union explained, “What happened is that sometime in April 2023, Turkish Airlines’ headquarters issued a sales restriction circular which allowed sales of only two premium classes of tickets as a response to foreign airlines’ difficulty in repatriating their proceeds to home countries due to foreign exchange constraints in Nigeria.

“But, in a contradictory manner, the airline had an advertised fare on the website which was much lower than the permitted fares. Therefore, intending passengers who accessed such fare, but could not pay…