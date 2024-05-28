Sacked Turkish Airlines staff didn’t embezzle $600,000 — NUATE — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has refuted claims that the sacked Nigerian staff of Turkish Airlines were involved in $600,000 air ticket racketeering.
The aviation union described the allegations that they picketed the airline in defense of the workers’ wrongdoing as blatant and poorly formulated lies.
Debunking the $600,000 ticket sales racketeering claims, the union explained, “What happened is that sometime in April 2023, Turkish Airlines’ headquarters issued a sales restriction circular which allowed sales of only two premium classes of tickets as a response to foreign airlines’ difficulty in repatriating their proceeds to home countries due to foreign exchange constraints in Nigeria.
“But, in a contradictory manner, the airline had an advertised fare on the website which was much lower than the permitted fares. Therefore, intending passengers who accessed such fare, but could not pay…
Source: Guardian Newspaper