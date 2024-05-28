Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Sen. Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta North), has criticised the recent sack of 317 workers of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and urged the Senate to investigate the purge.

Nwoko told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that the sack was “too hasty”, hence the need to probe the circumstances around it.

He alleged that the apex bank did not consult with relevant stakeholders, including labour unions, before the exercise.

“The Senate should mandate its committees on employment, Labour and productivity, as well as that of Public Service Matters, to investigate the terminations.

“The committees should focus on the rationale behind the action, compliance with labour laws, and the broader socio-economic impact of the exercise,” he said.

Nwoko explained further: “Between March 15 and April 11, 2024, the CBN sacked 117 staff members.

“On May 24, the CBN sacked an additional 200 staff members, bringing the total…