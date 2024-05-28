Senate recalls Ningi — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Northern Nigeria’s largest city, Kano, has been gripped by tension as two rival royal figures wrestle over an influential throne key to control of one of the country’s most important political fiefdoms. Dubbed a Nigerian “Game of Thrones” by local media, the royal tussle underscores how traditional institutions are increasingly becoming tools of political power…

3 hours ago

President Bola Tinubu has departed Lagos for Abuja, where he is scheduled to commission several projects executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). President Tinubu left the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 11:43 am. He was seen off by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Staff to the…

…