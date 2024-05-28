TCN reports collapse of tower on Jos-Gombe transmission line | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Transmission Company of Nigeria( TCN), says its tower T290, one of the four new towers erected by its contractors along the Jos – Gombe 330 Kilo Volt (kV} transmission line, collapsed during the cable stringing process.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S General Manager, Public Affairs in a statement in Abuja said the incident occurred at about 7 a.m. Monday (Today)

Mbah said the incident occurred while the contractor was stringing the cable on the last tower, which was supposed to enable the final joining of the power cable in time for energising of the line today.

‘”In spite the security challenges in the area, TCN contractors and some of our engineering staff worked tirelessly to fast-track the project, doing all that was humanly possible to meet the time-line.

” Everyday, the contractor, TCN engineers accompanied by security operatives consistently left the site by 10 pm in the night and resumed work at 6 a.m. every…