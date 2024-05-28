Yomi Faparusi to contest for U.S. Congress | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian-American based in Tennessee in the United States, Yomi Faparusi, is vying to represent Tennessee District 5 in the U.S. Congress on November 5, 2024, as an independent candidate.

Faparusi made this known while speaking during a virtual meeting with reporters yesterday.

He said his victory in November the 5 election would inspire the next generation.

Faparusi, a researcher, also said he was contesting because America was divided and weakened, and that he was running to unite Americans across various divides.

He said: “America is so divided and weakened because politicians now run on divisive and wedge issues. Hence, I decided to run as a unifier, so that things could get done. I also hope my victory in November will inspire the next generation.

“There is inflation making it hard to make ends meet; the middle class is disappearing, and the American dream is threatened. I want to tackle inflation. I want to…